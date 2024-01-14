AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 has kicked off in Ivory Coast, a country rich in football culture but hosting the tournament for the first time in four decades. The opening match, played on January 13, 2024, at the newly constructed Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, saw the host nation triumph over Guinea-Bissau.

Missing Stars but High Hopes

Despite the absence of their star forward Sebastien Haller due to an ankle injury, the two-time African champions Ivory Coast, captained by Franck Kessie, are determined to make their mark on the tournament. The team’s coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, and his players are acutely aware of the high expectations resting on their shoulders and are resolved to transform this pressure into an asset, fortifying their strength and confidence on the field.

A Tournament of Giants

The competition, which was rescheduled to avoid the rainy season and clashes with European football seasons, has attracted 24 strong contenders. The list includes teams such as 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, and defending champions Senegal, led by Sadio Mane. Equally ambitious teams such as Nigeria, with star player Victor Osimhen, and Ghana have also launched their campaigns.

Security and Infrastructure

In the wake of a deadly stampede at the previous AFCON in Cameroon, security measures for the tournament have been significantly enhanced, with an investment of around $1.5 billion made in infrastructure. The deployment of 17,000 police and soldiers is aimed at ensuring the safety of the fans and players. Matches will be played across five cities, with Abidjan hosting games at two venues, one being the central Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

The tournament represents not just a platform for footballing prowess, but also a focal point for local pride and international attention. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president has expressed satisfaction over the safety measures taken, emphasizing that the tournament’s success will be a testament to the resilience and unity of the African continent.