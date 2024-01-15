en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde

In a riveting game of football that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Ghanaian national football team, known as the Black Stars, faced an unexpected setback in their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The match against Cape Verde turned the tables on the Black Stars, ending with a final score of 0-1 in favor of Cape Verde.

Pre-Match Expectations Versus Reality

Prior to the match, the Black Stars were tipped as favorites, with a predicted 2-0 victory. The team entered the game after a 0-0 draw against Namibia, and despite some key players missing, the starting XI boasted names like Richard Ofori, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew. However, the game unfolded differently, with Cape Verde securing a single goal that altered the fate of the match.

Implications for AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

This result has significant implications for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers. The Black Stars, with their rich legacy of four titles, despite a title drought in their last 16 appearances, will need to reassess and adjust their strategy as they continue their quest. The setback will undoubtedly add fuel to their determination to perform in the forthcoming matches.

Cape Verde’s Victory: A Boost for Progress

On the other hand, the victory provides a much-needed boost for Cape Verde, propelling them forward in the qualifiers. Despite never advancing beyond the group stages, this win adds critical points to their tally, amplifying their chances of making it to the tournament. The triumph reflects the tenacity of Cape Verde and their potential to surprise in the African footballing landscape.

0
Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
4 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
In a surprising turn of events, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON 2023). This marks a significant early setback for the Black Stars, who are usually one of the powerhouses in the competition. Unexpected
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
9 hours ago
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
Record-Breaking Chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak, Demands Apology from Absent Ghanaian Musicians
9 hours ago
Record-Breaking Chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak, Demands Apology from Absent Ghanaian Musicians
Tragic Convoy Accident Claims Life of Mumuni Fuseini in Ghana
5 mins ago
Tragic Convoy Accident Claims Life of Mumuni Fuseini in Ghana
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record
49 mins ago
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record
Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations
50 mins ago
Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations
Latest Headlines
World News
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
35 seconds
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
1 min
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
1 min
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
3 mins
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
4 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
4 mins
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
Uganda News Roundup: Homeless Crisis, NAM Summit Preparations and More
6 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Homeless Crisis, NAM Summit Preparations and More
Uganda's NUP to Petition Police Over Alleged Assault and Other News
6 mins
Uganda's NUP to Petition Police Over Alleged Assault and Other News
Football League Round-Up: Nzoia Sugar's Defeat, Tusker FC's Rise, and Enigmatic Mentions
7 mins
Football League Round-Up: Nzoia Sugar's Defeat, Tusker FC's Rise, and Enigmatic Mentions
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
38 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app