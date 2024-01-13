en English
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws near, the air is thick with anticipation. The tournament is home to potential record-breaking moments with Ghanaian player André Ayew and Tunisian Youssef Msakni leading the charge. Ayew, having netted goals in six previous tournaments, is on the precipice of becoming the record holder for scoring in the most AFCON editions. His compatriot, Msakni, also has his eyes set on history, aiming to tie with four other players for scoring in six tournaments.

Chasing Legends

Both Ayew and Msakni are nearing another milestone as they prepare for their eighth AFCON appearance, a feat only achieved by the likes of Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan. They are not alone in their pursuit of glory. Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon and Ayew himself have the chance to become double winners of the Top Goalscorer award, with previous victories in 2021 and 2015 respectively.

The race for the Most Valuable Player award is heating up as well. Senegal’s Sadio Mané and Algeria’s Ismaël Bennacer are strong contenders, each seeking to add a second victory to their names following their triumphs in 2021 and 2019.

Egypt’s Dominance

The tournament also presents an opportunity for Egypt to further cement its supremacy. The team is poised to extend its record for the most AFCON appearances to 26 and aims to expand its lead with an eighth championship win. An appearance in the final would mark Egypt’s 11th, a further testament to their dominance. However, surpassing their record for hat tricks, which stands at six with the last one achieved in 1998 by Hossam Hassan, remains a formidable challenge.

As the tournament unfolds, these players and teams will be under the spotlight, their every move watched by millions. Whether they will achieve their goals and etch their names in the annals of AFCON history remains to be seen. One thing is certain though – the upcoming AFCON promises to be a thrilling ride. The stage is set, and the world waits with bated breath to see who will rise to the occasion and who will crumble under the weight of expectations.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

