The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) presented a riveting clash between DR Congo and Zambia, ending in a 1-1 standoff. The first half of the match saw Zambia take the lead through Kings Kangwa in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Contentious Collision & Equalizer

In an action-filled moment, Mpasi's attempt to clear the ball resulted in a clash with Zambia's Patson Daka. Despite DR Congo's protestations of a foul, the game continued, providing Kangwa with an opportunity to score from a distance. However, the lead was short-lived as DR Congo's Yoane Wissa equalized with a close-range effort, just four minutes later. Wissa's goal was a result of an assist from Cedric Bakambu, once recognized as Africa's most expensive player.

VAR Changes the Course of the Game

The second half witnessed a pivotal incident when DR Congo was awarded a penalty following a handball from Zambia's Tandi Mwape. However, the decision was subsequently reversed after a video assistant referee (VAR) review determined that the ball had instead hit Mwape's thigh. This moment was a significant turning point in the game, emphasizing the impact of technology in modern football.

Pressure Mounts but No Winner Emerges

Both teams had several opportunities to take the lead, with DR Congo applying considerable pressure towards the end of the game. However, no further goals materialized, leaving the match at a 1-1 draw. This result grants each team a point in Group F, with Morocco currently leading after their 3-0 triumph over Tanzania.

The upcoming fixtures will see Morocco face DR Congo and Zambia clashing with Tanzania. Ivory Coast will host Nigeria, and Egypt will contend with Ghana in the second round of group games, with both the Egyptian and Ghanaian teams eager to secure their first wins.