Africa

AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is set to kick off in grand style, with Ivory Coast hosting the prestigious football tournament. This event, the 34th edition of AFCON, has been rescheduled to run from 13 January to 11 February 2024, due to concerns over adverse weather conditions. The tournament’s opening match sees the host country, Ivory Coast, pitted against Guinea-Bissau, promising an exciting start to the competition.

A Stalwart Line-Up

54 African teams toiled through the qualification rounds for a chance to compete in the main event. For the first time since 2015, no new teams will be making their debut at the tournament. Senegal, the reigning champions, will be returning to defend their title against a variety of formidable opponents. Among the much-anticipated participants are strong contenders like Cameroon, Egypt, and Morocco, all of them eager to clinch the coveted trophy.

Venues and Format

The tournament will be conducted across six stadiums situated in five Ivorian cities. A total of 24 countries will vie for glory in a total of 52 matches. Following a group stage, the competition will proceed to knockout rounds, including a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third place play-off, and finally, the grand finale. The champion of Africa will be crowned at the 60,000 capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the capital, Abidjan.

Star Power and Broadcasting Details

The AFCON 2023 promises to showcase some of the biggest names in international football. Stars like Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Riyad Mahrez are expected to strut their stuff on the African stage. Fans across the globe can enjoy live broadcasts of the games on SuperSport, Afro sports TV, NTA, and online via Bein Sports and the NFF streaming platform.

As the world eagerly awaits the AFCON 2023, it is clear that this tournament is not just about football. It is a celebration of Africa, its people, and the profound impact that this sport has on the continent. It is a narrative of struggle, ambition, and human will, played out on a global stage.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

