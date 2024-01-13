AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions

In an unprecedented move, the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed from its original Sunday slot to Monday at 4:30 p.m. The decision comes as a response to severe weather conditions predicted to hit Western New York, with up to three feet of snow expected along with a traffic ban in Erie County. The announcement was made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, following consultations with the NFL, emergency response teams, and Bills leadership.

Public Safety Takes Precedence

The decision to postpone the game was not taken lightly. The anticipated weather conditions would pose significant risks for fans traveling to the stadium. Tens of thousands of spectators would have to navigate treacherous conditions, prompting concerns over public safety. Thus, rescheduling the game was seen as the best course of action. The game will still be broadcast by CBS, allowing fans to enjoy the playoff from the safety of their homes.

Steelers Adjust Travel Plans

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the change in schedule means they will now travel to Western New York on Sunday, following their usual travel routine, albeit a day later. Despite the disruption, the team is expected to adapt their plans and preparations accordingly.

History Repeats Itself

This is not the first time playoff games have had to be rescheduled due to weather conditions. A similar situation occurred in a 2017 AFC divisional playoff game. The current state of emergency and winter storm warnings in effect for multiple counties underscore the severity of the impending weather, with high wind warnings also announced.

Impact on Bills

Looking ahead, the change in scheduling means the Bills will have less time to prepare for the next round should they win, potentially affecting the competitive balance. However, the team’s focus currently remains on overcoming the Steelers in the rescheduled game.