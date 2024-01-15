AFC Leopards: A Tale of Instability and Underperformance

Kenya’s revered football club, AFC Leopards, finds itself in a whirlwind of inconsistency and underperformance, much of which has been attributed to the constant changes on the technical bench. Despite recently marking their first consecutive league victories, the team’s current 12th place standing with 21 points starkly contrasts their glory days, with leaders Gor Mahia outpacing them by a whopping 19 points.

The Coaching Carousel

The technical bench of AFC Leopards has seen a revolving door of coaches, each bringing a different philosophy and approach. This constant shift, critics argue, has significantly impacted the team’s performance. Stability, a key ingredient to any successful team, seems to be a missing element in the Leopards’ camp.

Voices of Concern

Abbas, a former goalkeeper for the Leopards, voiced his concerns about the turbulence caused by the constant changing of coaching styles. He noted that this inconsistency affects player performance and obstructs team cohesion, ultimately reflecting in their league standings.

The Coaching Shift: From Juma to Trucha

Tom Juma’s exit from the coaching position early this season was followed by the return of Thomas Trucha, all in a bid to guide the club towards better results. Although the second leg of the season started on a promising note, Abbas and many fans find the current state of the club disheartening. Considering the team’s past success and over 20 years without a league title, the current state of affairs is a far cry from the AFC Leopards of old.

As the Leopards prepare to face Nairobi City Stars in their next league match, the question remains: Can they turn their fortunes around and reclaim their place in the annals of Kenyan football history?