AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed how the club plans to use the Ksh 15 million received from their 60th anniversary celebrations to turn around the club's fortunes. The event saw the club's legends beat Spanish side AE Ramassa 2-1, with President William Ruto donating Ksh 10 million to AFC Leopards. Shikanda expressed a wish to have raised Ksh 20 million and praised the government's investment in football infrastructure.

Historic Celebration and Vision for Future

The 60th-anniversary celebrations of AFC Leopards not only marked a significant milestone in the club's history but also served as a pivotal moment for future aspirations. Chairman Dan Shikanda emphasized the event's success in capturing the attention of key stakeholders, including the President, signaling a renewed focus on the club's development. The celebrations, culminating in a memorable victory against AE Ramassa, showcased the club's rich legacy and potential for future successes.

Financial Windfall and Strategic Investments

The Ksh 15 million raised during the anniversary celebrations is earmarked for critical improvements within the club. Shikanda outlined plans for the construction of a stadium and other sports facilities, reflecting a strategic approach to leveraging the recent financial windfall. This investment is expected to provide a solid foundation for the club's ambitions, including breaking a 26-year league title drought. The chairman's forward-looking strategy underscores a commitment to revitalizing AFC Leopards through infrastructure development and stakeholder engagement.

Breaking the Jinx and Teamwork

Despite a lengthy period without league success, Shikanda remains optimistic about AFC Leopards' prospects. He highlighted the importance of teamwork and stakeholder involvement in achieving the club's goals. The chairman's assertion that "you can't win the league when everyone is not on board" reflects a broader philosophy of unity and collective effort. The recent celebrations and strategic planning set the stage for a concerted push towards league success and a brighter future for AFC Leopards.

AFC Leopards' 60th-anniversary celebrations have not only honored the club's past achievements but also ignited a vision for resurgence and success. With strategic investments and a focus on teamwork, the club is poised to embark on a new chapter filled with promise and potential. The legacy of the Leopards, enriched by the recent celebrations, continues to inspire a future where dreams of glory and triumph are once again within reach.