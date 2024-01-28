AFC Championship Pregame to Feature Stealth Bomber Flyover and Ravens Legends

The M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore will play host to an array of grandiose pregame events at the forthcoming AFC Championship game. The highlight of the spectacle will be a flyover by a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from the Missouri Air National Guard, setting the stage for the highly anticipated clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Takes Center Stage

This imposing aircraft is stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, located in Johnson County, Missouri. While the pilot's personal sports preferences remain unconfirmed, a master sergeant from the 131st Bomb Wing acknowledges the presence of many Chiefs fans in the team that readies and launches the jet. The bomber's flyover will undoubtedly make a striking visual impact, further amplifying the excitement ahead of the kickoff.

Celebrating Ravens' Legends

The pregame events will also pay homage to notable Ravens players. The crowd will witness entrances from Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed through the pregame tunnel. Jonathan Ogden will grace the occasion as the honorary captain. Additionally, the presence of Terrell Suggs and Anquan Boldin, key figures in the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl triumph, is sure to evoke nostalgia among the fans.

Star-Studded Pregame Activities

Adding to the glamour of the event, Baltimore's own Michael Phelps, an Olympic swimming champion, will present the game ball. The Morgan State University Choir is scheduled to render the national anthem, their harmonious voices set to fill the stadium. The Navy Leap Frog Parachute Team will also participate in the pregame activities, joining the Missouri Air National Guard in creating a memorable pregame spectacle.

Further elevating the atmosphere, R&B singer T-Pain is set to entertain the crowd with a halftime performance. Given the rich line-up of pregame entertainment, fans are urged to arrive early to fully experience the event.