AFC Champions League: Yokohama F. Marinos Secure Away Goal in Thrilling 2-2 Draw Against Bangkok United

In a heart-stopping encounter at Thammasat Stadium, Harry Kewell's Yokohama F. Marinos clinched a 2-2 draw against Bangkok United in their AFC Champions LeagueTM 2023/24 Round of 16 first leg. A last-gasp header from Mahmoud Eid in added time salvaged a vital point for the home team.

A Debut to Remember for Harry Kewell

February 14, 2024, marked the beginning of a new chapter for Harry Kewell and Yokohama F. Marinos, as they plunged into the Asian Champions League fray. The stage was set at the electric Thammasat Stadium, where Bangkok United awaited the Japanese side with eager anticipation.

As the referee signaled the start, the tension in the air was palpable. Both teams knew the importance of securing an advantage in the first leg. Kewell's men, determined to make their mark, took control early on.

A Thrilling Seesaw Battle

Elber struck first for Yokohama F. Marinos, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by Bangkok United. The away side's celebrations were short-lived, however, as Kota Watanabe swiftly doubled the lead in the 25th minute.

Bangkok United, unwavering in their resilience, found their footing and launched a valiant comeback. Nitipong Selanon scored the first goal for the home team, igniting hope in the hearts of the fervent Bangkok United supporters.

As the clock ticked down, it seemed that Yokohama F. Marinos would secure a crucial away victory. But fate had other plans.

Late Heroics and a Dramatic Finish

In the dying moments of added time, Bangkok United's Mahmoud Eid rose above the Yokohama defense to head home the equalizer. Stunned silence gave way to jubilant cheers as the home crowd erupted in celebration.

The final whistle blew, signaling a hard-fought 2-2 draw for both teams. While Yokohama F. Marinos may have felt the sting of conceding a late goal, they could take solace in the fact that they had secured an away goal advantage.

As the dust settles on this exhilarating first leg, all eyes now turn to the return fixture in Yokohama. With everything still to play for, fans can expect another nail-biting encounter between these two formidable sides.