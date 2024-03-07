AFC Bournemouth Stars Share Adaptation Stories with Bournemouth University Students

During arrivals week for students, mostly international, joining Bournemouth University (BU) in January 2024, a unique gathering took place. AFC Bournemouth men's players Marcos Senesi and Ryan Christie, alongside women's player Gemma McGuinness, women's manager Steve Cuss, and club legend Steve Fletcher, visited BU to engage with students and staff. The focus was on sharing their personal experiences of adapting to new environments, a topic especially relevant for the students embarking on their own journeys of change.

Sharing Experiences and Advice

Ryan Christie, who transitioned from Celtic to AFC Bournemouth, highlighted the importance of building a support network to feel at home in a new environment. Marcos Senesi, with his move from Argentina to the Netherlands and then Bournemouth, shared insights into overcoming language barriers and finding comfort in hobbies and friendships. Gemma McGuinness talked about the dual challenges of managing a professional football career alongside work, emphasizing the importance of seeking support when needed.

Engaging with BU Students

The players' visit included interviews conducted by BU sports journalism students, providing a practical learning experience. The event culminated in a discussion about the current performance of both the men's and women's AFC Bournemouth teams and their aspirations for the season. BU student Callum Crompton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to interview Premier League footballers and discuss the universally relatable theme of adapting to change.

A Partnership Celebrated Through Football

The visit underscores the 11-year partnership between Bournemouth University and AFC Bournemouth, celebrated annually through the BU Big Match. This year's match against Manchester City will feature various activities spotlighting the collaboration between the educational and sports communities. The engagement between AFC Bournemouth players and BU students not only fosters a sense of community but also provides valuable life lessons on adapting to new challenges.