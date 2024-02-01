AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023: Sensory Rooms Boost Inclusivity for Fans with Sensory Needs

In a notable stride for inclusivity, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has taken the fan experience to a new level, especially for those with sensory needs. The tournament has introduced sensory rooms in three of its stadiums - Al Bayt, Lusail, and Education City - echoing a feature first seen in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Sensory Rooms: A Game-Changer

These sensory rooms are a cornerstone of the tournament's comprehensive accessibility strategy. Managed by expert staff and equipped with state-of-the-art assistive technology, they offer a tranquil space for fans to enjoy the games while still soaking in the thrill of the event. The rooms are designed to gradually acclimate fans to the environment, with controlled lighting and interactive projections creating a stimulating yet soothing atmosphere.

Accessibility for All Fans

Jassim al-Jaidah, the LOC Sustainability Communication & Stakeholder Manager, underlined the significance of universal accessibility, stating that it is a critical objective for the organizers. Fans using the sensory rooms can avail dedicated seating areas to watch the game at their comfort level, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive experience.

A Leap Towards Inclusivity

Besides sensory rooms, the tournament has other features to promote accessibility. These include audio descriptive commentary in Arabic for visually impaired fans and seating options for wheelchair users and persons with limited mobility. Sonia Besbes, a special education teacher, lauded the sensory rooms at the Asian Cup, stating that they are crucial for the social growth and development of children with sensory needs. The initiative's ultimate goal is to integrate all individuals, including those with sensory challenges, into the football fan community, ensuring that everyone can savor the sport.