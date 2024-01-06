en English
Qatar

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Media Center Inaugurated Ahead of Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Media Center Inaugurated Ahead of Tournament

The media center for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qatar 2023 was ceremonially inaugurated in Msheireb Downtown Doha, marking a significant milestone in the preparations for the upcoming tournament, slated to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

A Hub for Media Representatives

The newly inaugurated hub is a critical part of the efforts by the Organizing Committee to support media representatives covering the highly anticipated event. The center is designed to provide a comprehensive array of facilities for reporters, broadcasters, and photographers. It will operate from 10 am to 11 pm on match days and until 6 pm on non-match days, ensuring extensive coverage of the tournament.

Facilities and Features

Equipped with a press conference hall, the center is set to host pre-match technical conferences, starting with the opening match conference for Qatar and Lebanon. Besides, the media center houses advanced broadcast studios, dedicated media offices, and technical support. The provision of these facilities signifies the Organizing Committee’s commitment to ensuring seamless reporting and broadcasting.

Embodying the Tournament Spirit

Adorned with the tournament’s logo, the media center embodies the spirit of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The site also features the flags of the host and participating nations, as well as the tournament’s mascot family, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere. Qatar, the defending champions, are set to face Lebanon in the opening match of Group A. The tournament includes six groups, with teams from across Asia competing for the championship title.

Qatar Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

