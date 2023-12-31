AEW’s Tony Khan Asserts Company’s Safety Amid Harassment Concerns

Amid growing discourse around the safety and well-being of professional wrestlers, particularly women, Tony Khan, the driving force behind All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has come to the forefront. During the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, Khan responded to concerns regarding safety and harassment within the company, affirming his belief that AEW is the safest professional wrestling organization for performers.

AEW’s Stance on Safety and Harassment

When questioned by Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Kevin McElvaney about the measures AEW has taken to prevent sexual harassment in the locker room, Khan was emphatic. He asserted that AEW has a robust policy in place to address such issues and maintains a safety record that he believes is unrivaled by any other wrestling promotion. “AEW does everything they can to prevent sexual harassment,” Khan stated, indicating that this policy applies to all company members, regardless of gender.

An Open Line for Concerns

Khan emphasized that there is always an open line for wrestlers to voice any concerns directly to him. He reassured that any issues brought to his attention would be taken to the disciplinary committee, a body he believes has been effective in handling such matters. The CEO’s statement comes at a time when the wrestling community is closely following developments surrounding allegations of misconduct against notable figures in the industry.

Allegations and Repercussions

Recent allegations of misconduct against Chris Jericho have cast a shadow over the wrestler’s reputation and have led to an intense focus on AEW’s handling of harassment concerns. Khan defended the company’s safety record and stated that they have a policy in place to prevent harassment. He reiterated his belief that AEW is the safest platform for professional wrestling and that any concerns can be reported directly to him or to the disciplinary committee. This commitment to safety and open dialogue, Khan hopes, will help ensure the wrestling environment remains a safe space for all performers.