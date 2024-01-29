AEW's Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews Eyed for WWE Return: A Potential Shift in Wrestling Dynamics

In the pulsating world of professional wrestling, speculation has been rife over the potential return of All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The wrestling community is abuzz over the comments made by the esteemed wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio.

House of Black's Impending Departure?

Black and Matthews are currently members of the House of Black, a prominent stable in AEW. They recently squared off against FTR & Daniel Garcia in a high-stakes escape the cage elimination match. However, Meltzer's comments suggest that despite their ongoing commitments in AEW, both Black and Matthews could be eyeing a return to WWE as soon as their current contracts allow them to do so.

A Puzzling Promotion Strategy

Meltzer's speculation has raised eyebrows, given AEW's booking decisions. Despite their reportedly poor treatment during their previous stint with WWE and their seldom losing streak in AEW, Black and Matthews continue to be heavily promoted. Meltzer finds this perplexing, considering the looming possibility of their departure.

Uncertain Future

The exact timeline of when Black and Matthews could become free agents and potentially switch back to WWE is unclear. However, their future career moves, particularly their speculated return to WWE, are a hot topic of discussion in the wrestling community. This potential shift, if it materializes, could shake up the wrestling world, leading to a reshuffling of power dynamics within both AEW and WWE.