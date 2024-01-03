en English
Japan

AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita Announces Return to All Japan Pro Wrestling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita Announces Return to All Japan Pro Wrestling

It’s official: Konosuke Takeshita, the prodigious wrestler from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is making a grand return to All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW). AJPW has confirmed that Takeshita will be back in action at an event in Hachioji, Japan, on January 27. This marks a significant moment in his career, as he hasn’t stepped foot in an AJPW ring since 2016.

Takeshita Teams Up with Hideki Okatani

Takeshita’s return isn’t just a solo affair. He will be teaming up with Hideki Okatani to face off against Yuma Aoyagi and Atsuki Aoyagi. The anticipation surrounding this team-up is palpable, and fans are eager to see how these four wrestlers will square off in the ring.

A Recent Match at AEW Worlds End

Before this announcement, Takeshita was in full swing at AEW Worlds End on December 30. He teamed up with Powerhouse Hobbs, Big Bill, and Ricky Starks, although they faced a defeating effort against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting. Despite the loss, Takeshita’s performance was highly applauded, proving that his skills have only sharpened over the years.

WWE NXT’s Growing Connection with AJPW

The wrestling world has been buzzing with the growing connections between major wrestling organizations like AJPW, AEW, and WWE NXT. The latter’s collaboration with AJPW is exemplified by Charlie Dempsey’s recent challenge for the Triple Crown Championship in AJPW. Though Katsuhiko Nakajima successfully retained the title, Dempsey’s challenge has added another intriguing layer to these increasingly intertwined wrestling worlds.

Japan Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

