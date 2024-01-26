AEW's Jack Perry Claims Rights to 'Scapegoat': A Move Highlighting Wrestling's Branding Battle

The world of professional wrestling is more than mere spectacle; it's a complex universe where strategy, branding, and image play pivotal roles. Amid this ongoing saga, AEW wrestler Jack Perry has made waves with his recent move to secure intellectual property rights to the term 'Scapegoat'. This decision comes on the heels of his surprise appearance at the New Japan Pro Wrestling event, 'Battle In The Valley.'

Branding in the Wrestling Ring

On January 24, Perry filed for a trademark for 'Scapegoat,' a term he used during his comeback at the NJPW event. This filing underscores the critical importance of branding in the wrestling industry, where specific terms, catchphrases, and even gestures can become synonymous with a wrestler's persona. The trademark application includes a broad spectrum of entertainment services related to wrestling contests, exhibits, personal appearances, both live and televised, and even extends to providing wrestling news and information online.

A Glimpse into the Strategy

Behind the high-octane entertainment, there's a world of strategy and careful planning in professional wrestling. In a recent interview, Darby Allin, a former TNT Champion, shared an intriguing anecdote about wrestling legend Ric Flair. According to Allin, Flair advised him to adopt a more deliberate pace in the ring, shedding light on the nuanced strategies wrestlers employ to craft their in-ring personas and styles.

Uncertain Future

While Perry's trademark filing has sparked interest, his future in AEW remains uncertain. After a controversial incident with Shota Umino at the NJPW event, which saw Perry attacking Umino and tearing up his AEW contract, the wrestling community is eager to see when and how Perry will make his return to AEW.

In the end, the recent developments in the wrestling world serve as a vivid reminder of the industry's complexity, where branding, strategy, and performance intertwine in a thrilling spectacle that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.