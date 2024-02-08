AEW's Big Business Event and WWE's NXT Level Up: Wrestling's Unpredictable Future

Professional wrestling's ever-shifting landscape swerved into intriguing new territory on the February 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) President Tony Khan unveiled a major announcement that has sent shockwaves through the industry, while World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) released the match lineup for its upcoming NXT Level Up episode.

AEW's Big Business in Boston

Who: Tony Khan, AEW President

What: Announcement of AEW Big Business Event

When: March 13, 2024

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Tony Khan announced that AEW is returning to the TD Garden in Boston for a special event titled "AEW Big Business" on Wednesday, March 13. Khan proclaimed that this episode of Dynamite would be "one of the most important nights in AEW and a night the entire pro wrestling industry will remember." The event's graphic, styled as "Big Bu$iness" and featuring the word "Bo$$ton" in the background, has fueled speculation about the arrival of Mercedes Mone.

WWE's NXT Level Up Match Lineup

Who: Tavion Heights, Kelani Jordan, Keanu Carver, Javier Bernal, Stevie Turner, and others

What: NXT Level Up Episode

When: February 9, 2024, 9:00 PM EST

Where: Peacock streaming service

Meanwhile, WWE's NXT Level Up episode will air on Peacock at 9:00 PM EST. Tavion Heights will face an undisclosed member of the No Quarter Catch Crew due to their 'Catch Clause.' Possible contenders include Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, Damon Kemp, and Charlie Dempsey. In other matches, Kelani Jordan will take on Stevie Turner, and Keanu Carver will compete against Javier Bernal.

The Lasting Impact

The announcement of AEW's Big Business event in Boston has already generated excitement within the professional wrestling world. Tony Khan's promise of a historic night for the industry, coupled with the potential debut of Mercedes Mone, has fans on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, the unpredictable nature of the NXT Level Up episode, with its 'Catch Clause' and diverse lineup of matches, ensures that the show will be a thrilling spectacle. As the wrestling world eagerly awaits these events, the boundaries of the sport continue to be pushed and redefined.

In conclusion, the ongoing developments in both AEW and WWE serve as a testament to the enduring appeal and constant evolution of professional wrestling. Whether it's a major announcement from Tony Khan or a night of high-stakes matches on NXT Level Up, fans can look forward to an exciting and unpredictable future.