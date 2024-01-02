AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: A New Era in Women’s Wrestling?

In a recent AEW Worlds End media scrum, Tony Khan, the head of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), opened up about the potential introduction of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. The idea, which has been gaining traction within the wrestling community, was met with enthusiasm by Khan, who emphasized the recent successes and riveting rivalries brewing within the women’s division.

Prospect of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

Khan highlighted the numerous talented tandems currently active in the AEW roster, hinting at the exciting opportunities the new titles could present. Notably, he mentioned Julia Hart, the current TBS Champion, who has been making waves in the division with her powerful performances and captivating storylines.

However, despite the anticipation, Khan refrained from confirming when or if the Women’s Tag Team Titles will be introduced. Yet, the idea has struck a chord within the roster, with wrestlers such as Nyla Rose vocalizing their support for the titles.

A New Era of Women’s Wrestling

The potential introduction of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles reflects a significant shift in the wrestling landscape. The women’s division, traditionally underrepresented in wrestling promotions, has been experiencing a resurgence under Khan’s leadership. This discussion comes on the heels of the recent introduction of the ROH Women’s TV Title in December, a move that significantly expanded the women’s division in Ring of Honor (ROH), another wrestling promotion guided by Khan.

The introduction of these titles not only champions the talents of the women wrestlers but also highlights the changing dynamics in the wrestling industry. As the conversation around the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles continues to swirl, fans and wrestlers alike eagerly await the potential crowning of a new era in women’s wrestling.