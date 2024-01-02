en English
Sports

AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: A New Era in Women’s Wrestling?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: A New Era in Women’s Wrestling?

In a recent AEW Worlds End media scrum, Tony Khan, the head of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), opened up about the potential introduction of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. The idea, which has been gaining traction within the wrestling community, was met with enthusiasm by Khan, who emphasized the recent successes and riveting rivalries brewing within the women’s division.

Prospect of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

Khan highlighted the numerous talented tandems currently active in the AEW roster, hinting at the exciting opportunities the new titles could present. Notably, he mentioned Julia Hart, the current TBS Champion, who has been making waves in the division with her powerful performances and captivating storylines.

However, despite the anticipation, Khan refrained from confirming when or if the Women’s Tag Team Titles will be introduced. Yet, the idea has struck a chord within the roster, with wrestlers such as Nyla Rose vocalizing their support for the titles.

A New Era of Women’s Wrestling

The potential introduction of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles reflects a significant shift in the wrestling landscape. The women’s division, traditionally underrepresented in wrestling promotions, has been experiencing a resurgence under Khan’s leadership. This discussion comes on the heels of the recent introduction of the ROH Women’s TV Title in December, a move that significantly expanded the women’s division in Ring of Honor (ROH), another wrestling promotion guided by Khan.

The introduction of these titles not only champions the talents of the women wrestlers but also highlights the changing dynamics in the wrestling industry. As the conversation around the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles continues to swirl, fans and wrestlers alike eagerly await the potential crowning of a new era in women’s wrestling.

Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

