AEW Stars CJ Perry, Miro End 7-Year Marriage: Inside Wrestling's High-Profile Split

AEW wrestling sensations CJ Perry and Miro, better known to many as Lana and Rusev from their WWE tenure, have recently confirmed the end of their 7-year matrimonial journey. The pair, celebrated for their on-screen partnership and real-life romance, have decided to part ways, marking a significant moment in the professional wrestling landscape.

From Ring to Reality: A Love Story

The duo's love story began well before their AEW careers, dating back to their WWE days where they first showcased their chemistry. Married in July 2016, they quickly became one of wrestling's most beloved couples, both on and off screen. Their relationship, however, faced its share of challenges, culminating in a mutual decision to separate in winter 2023. Despite the split, Perry and Miro have expressed a desire to remain friends and continue their professional relationship, possibly even maintaining their on-screen dynamic in AEW or other wrestling promotions.

Understanding the Split

According to sources close to the couple, the decision to part ways was not the result of any dramatic fallout or infidelity but rather a gradual distancing over time. This mature approach to separation emphasizes the respect and care Perry and Miro continue to hold for each other. Their professional relationship remains intact, with both parties open to collaborating in wrestling storylines, much to the potential delight of AEW executives and fans who have followed their journey from WWE to AEW.

Future Implications for AEW and Beyond

The split represents a significant moment for AEW, where the duo has been a staple in both individual and joint storylines. With both stars enjoying considerable popularity, how their off-screen separation will influence their on-screen narratives remains a point of interest. Meanwhile, Miro's relocation back to Bulgaria post-split adds another layer to their evolving story. As they transition from life partners to professional allies, the wrestling world watches with keen interest to see how their on-screen and off-screen dynamics will unfold.

This high-profile split not only marks the end of an era for one of wrestling's most cherished real-life couples but also opens up new storytelling possibilities within AEW. As Perry and Miro navigate their separate paths, their enduring friendship and professional rapport could lead to compelling narratives, reflecting the complexities of personal and professional lives intertwining in the world of professional wrestling.