AEW Star Ortiz Opens Up About Split With Santana

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
AEW Star Ortiz Opens Up About Split With Santana

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) star Ortiz recently opened up about the abrupt breakup with his former tag team partner Santana on The Shining Wizards podcast. The duo, fondly remembered as Proud N Powerful, split due to personal differences, a decision influenced by Santana’s insistence on not working with Ortiz anymore. The wrestling promotion had little choice but to engineer their separation in a way that would make narrative sense to their audience.

Storyline Complications

The breakup was anything but smooth. Ortiz revealed that the feud, including a rushed match on AEW Rampage, did not unfold as planned. The complications were due to backstage issues and the show’s time constraints. AEW attempted to construct a believable storyline to justify their split, but the fast-paced nature of the show and the personal issues between Santana and Ortiz made it a challenging endeavor.

A Missed Opportunity

Ortiz expressed regret over the missed opportunity for more comprehensive storytelling across AEW’s different shows, such as Dynamite and Collision. The separation of the tag team could have been a series of intriguing narratives, but it ended abruptly on Rampage. Ortiz also reflected on the missed chances for him and Santana to clinch the AEW World Tag Team Titles, as they were perpetually entangled in storylines with The Inner Circle.

Transition and Regret

The transition from being part of Proud N Powerful to a singles talent wasn’t easy for Ortiz, who desires to change his persona. In a related remark, fellow AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara expressed regret that Santana and Ortiz did not have the opportunity to win the AEW tag team titles before their untimely split.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

