AEW Fight Forever Slashes Price in Bid to Boost Player Base

In a surprising turn of events, AEW Fight Forever, the wrestling video game developed by Yuke's and published by THQ Nordic, has announced a significant price reduction, making it more accessible to wrestling enthusiasts everywhere. The game's price has been slashed from $59.99 to a budget-friendly $29.99, sparking excitement among fans and potential players alike.

A Strategic Move to Boost Player Base

This strategic move aims to attract a wider audience to the world of AEW Fight Forever, offering a compelling gaming experience at a fraction of the original cost. With the price drop in effect across all platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, the game is poised to reach new heights of popularity and engagement.

AEW Fight Forever: A Journey So Far

AEW Fight Forever is the first console game released under the AEW brand, following two mobile games: AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite General Manager. The game, which drew inspiration from Nintendo 64-era wrestling games, has struggled to attract a significant player base, as evidenced by its peak player count of 1,428 on Steam and a recent count of only 13 players.

Continued Efforts Despite Mixed Reviews

Despite the addition of post-launch DLC packs and new game modes, the game has received mixed reviews and limited interest from fans. AEW has continued to promote the game and expand its gaming offerings with new mobile titles like AEW Rise to the Top, which launched in January, and AEW Figure Fighters, which is currently in development for Android and iOS. As AEW Fight Forever moves forward, it remains to be seen how this price reduction will impact its player base and overall reception.