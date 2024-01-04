AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe’s Retribution, Rise of The Undisputed Kingdom, and Brewing Power Struggles

In a riveting episode of AEW’s Dynamite, the wrestling world witnessed significant shifts in power dynamics and the establishment of new alliances. The freshly won AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, kicked off the show with a passionate promo, sending a clear message to his rivals and fans alike. His victory over Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was presented as a much-deserved retribution, marking a high point in their ongoing feud.

Emergence of The Undisputed Kingdom

Adding to the drama, Adam Cole and his faction, now christened as The Undisputed Kingdom, made their presence felt. The group, a potent amalgamation of famous wrestling alliances from WWE NXT and Ring of Honor, features Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow. Cole’s justification of his actions, framed around liberating AEW from a narcissist i.e., MJF, further stoked the already simmering tension.

Individual Goals and Future Intentions

What stood out was the way Cole outlined the individual ambitions within the group. Taven and Bennett, the ROH Tag champs, Strong, with sights on the International title, and Wardlow, being groomed for the World champ, all had their future paths sketched. Interestingly, there seems to be a plan for the World title to eventually land in Cole’s hands once he’s fit to compete, suggesting a long-term strategy.

Power Struggles and Confrontations

Adding another layer to the narrative, Jay White and The Gunns sought vengeance against The Undisputed Kingdom for a prior assault. This confrontation escalated into a brawl, interrupted by Bullet Club Gold, uninterested in allying with Cole’s faction. This set the stage for future storylines, escalating power struggles, and potential alliances within AEW. Wrestling enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting for the next turn of events, particularly the potential involvement of Hangman Page, another of Cole’s victims.