en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe’s Retribution, Rise of The Undisputed Kingdom, and Brewing Power Struggles

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe’s Retribution, Rise of The Undisputed Kingdom, and Brewing Power Struggles

In a riveting episode of AEW’s Dynamite, the wrestling world witnessed significant shifts in power dynamics and the establishment of new alliances. The freshly won AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, kicked off the show with a passionate promo, sending a clear message to his rivals and fans alike. His victory over Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was presented as a much-deserved retribution, marking a high point in their ongoing feud.

Emergence of The Undisputed Kingdom

Adding to the drama, Adam Cole and his faction, now christened as The Undisputed Kingdom, made their presence felt. The group, a potent amalgamation of famous wrestling alliances from WWE NXT and Ring of Honor, features Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow. Cole’s justification of his actions, framed around liberating AEW from a narcissist i.e., MJF, further stoked the already simmering tension.

Individual Goals and Future Intentions

What stood out was the way Cole outlined the individual ambitions within the group. Taven and Bennett, the ROH Tag champs, Strong, with sights on the International title, and Wardlow, being groomed for the World champ, all had their future paths sketched. Interestingly, there seems to be a plan for the World title to eventually land in Cole’s hands once he’s fit to compete, suggesting a long-term strategy.

Power Struggles and Confrontations

Adding another layer to the narrative, Jay White and The Gunns sought vengeance against The Undisputed Kingdom for a prior assault. This confrontation escalated into a brawl, interrupted by Bullet Club Gold, uninterested in allying with Cole’s faction. This set the stage for future storylines, escalating power struggles, and potential alliances within AEW. Wrestling enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting for the next turn of events, particularly the potential involvement of Hangman Page, another of Cole’s victims.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
53 seconds ago
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
For the first time in nearly three decades, Chennai’s historic football haven, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or the Marina Arena, is receiving a major renovation. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has taken charge of the makeover, rekindling the stadium’s glory in time for the Khelo India Youth Games, set to commence on
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
2 mins ago
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
3 mins ago
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
57 seconds ago
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
57 seconds ago
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
1 min ago
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
54 seconds
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
58 seconds
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
58 seconds
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
1 min
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
1 min
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
2 mins
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
2 mins
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
2 mins
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
3 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app