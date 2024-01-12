en English
Sports

AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches

In an homage to the late Brodie Lee, All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Dynamite hosted a special tribute on January 10th, marked by two eight-person tag team matches. The wrestling ring at Daily’s Place came alive as former Dark Order members, Anna Jay and Preston Vance, took center stage, honoring the memory of a man who was not just a leader to them, but also a beloved figure in their lives.

Victories in Memory of Brodie Lee

Anna Jay and Preston Vance led their respective teams to victories, carving out an evening that was both a tribute and a testament to their late mentor. Jay, in her match, stood tall against Skye Blue, employing the Queenslayer—a move that had sparked her passion in the past. This win was more than just a notch in her career; it was a sign of reignited passion, a fire that she felt had been doused since Brodie Lee’s departure.

Preston Vance’s Emotional Tribute

Vance, on the other hand, took the tribute a notch higher by sharing his emotional connection with Brodie Lee backstage. He recounted an anecdote about a jacket gifted to him by Lee, symbolizing a bond that went beyond just professional camaraderie. Vance credited Lee for his presence in AEW and acknowledged him as a supportive figure in his career. His words echoed in the hearts of his fellow wrestlers—Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver—who joined him post-interview, affirming that Lee would have been proud of the night’s proceedings.

From Despair to Determination

Anna Jay, who had earlier expressed the difficulty of dealing with Lee’s absence, saw this tribute match as a turning point. She had donned a shirt in Lee’s honor, signifying not just respect for the man who had significantly influenced her career but also a statement of intent and determination. The tribute match sparked in her a zeal she hadn’t experienced since Lee’s passing, symbolizing the resurgence of her unwavering will to make Lee proud.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

