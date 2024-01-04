AEW Dynamite 2024: Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo Shake Up the Women’s Division

The first AEW Dynamite show of 2024 was nothing short of explosive, with the introduction of two new female wrestlers, Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo, shaking up the wrestling scene. The evening was marked by a palpable tension in the Newark, New Jersey crowd, as the newcomers made their mark in dramatic fashion.

Mariah May: A Promising Debut

Mariah May, a promising newcomer, entered the AEW Dynamite ring for the first time and secured a win against former GCW Women’s Champion Queen Aminata. After her triumphant in-ring debut, May conducted a post-match interview with Renee Paquette. In a shocking turn of events, May disparaged the local Newark, New Jersey crowd, causing a stir among the audience.

Deonna Purrazzo: The Virtuosa Arrives

May’s disparaging remarks about Newark were interrupted by the entrance of Deonna Purrazzo, a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and ROH Women’s Champion. Introduced with her moniker ‘THE VIRTUOSA‘, the New Jersey native defended her hometown, confronting May and taking her down in a show of strength.

Purrazzo Declares Herself AllElite

In a surprising move, Purrazzo used the confrontation with May to stake her claim in AEW. She challenged the current AEW Women’s Champion, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, and declared herself as part of the AEW roster. Her commitment to AEW was signified with the phrase ‘AllElite’, adding another layer of intrigue to the evolving landscape of the AEW women’s division.

With the debut of these two powerful women, the AEW Dynamite of 2024 has kicked off on a high note, leaving fans in anticipation of what’s next to come. As Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo carve their paths in AEW, their journeys promise to be as dynamic and thrilling as their debuts.