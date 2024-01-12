AEW Commentators’ Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a dramatic street fight match concluded with Sting and Darby Allin triumphing over Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. The climax occurred when Sting, to the awe of fans and commentators alike, performed a Scorpion Death Drop on Hobbs from the seating area, crashing through a table below.

Concerns for Sting’s Well-being

Post-match, commentator Tony Schiavone, who had been sharing the booth with Jim Ross and Excalibur, was slated to interview Sting in the ring. As Schiavone approached, referee Bryce Remsburg warned him about Sting’s condition after the high-risk maneuver. Once assured that Sting was unharmed, Schiavone approached him with a microphone. In an unexpected moment of candor, Schiavone addressed Sting as an ‘idiot,’ expressing that the wrestling legend’s revered status among fans didn’t necessitate him taking such dangerous risks, especially at his age.

A Commentator’s Perspective

Jim Ross, another seasoned commentator, has voiced his desire to provide commentary for Sting’s final match, which he anticipates will be staged at AEW Revolution. This sentiment mirrors the respect and concern that Schiavone, Ross, and many others in the wrestling community have for Sting’s well-being and legacy.

Debriefing the Event

The events of AEW Dynamite, including Schiavone’s comments, were later discussed on Rock 106.1. During the discussion, Schiavone offered additional insight into the segment, reaffirming his concern for Sting’s well-being and commenting on the risks that the veteran wrestler continues to take in the ring.