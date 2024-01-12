en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

AEW Commentators’ Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
AEW Commentators’ Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a dramatic street fight match concluded with Sting and Darby Allin triumphing over Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. The climax occurred when Sting, to the awe of fans and commentators alike, performed a Scorpion Death Drop on Hobbs from the seating area, crashing through a table below.

Concerns for Sting’s Well-being

Post-match, commentator Tony Schiavone, who had been sharing the booth with Jim Ross and Excalibur, was slated to interview Sting in the ring. As Schiavone approached, referee Bryce Remsburg warned him about Sting’s condition after the high-risk maneuver. Once assured that Sting was unharmed, Schiavone approached him with a microphone. In an unexpected moment of candor, Schiavone addressed Sting as an ‘idiot,’ expressing that the wrestling legend’s revered status among fans didn’t necessitate him taking such dangerous risks, especially at his age.

A Commentator’s Perspective

Jim Ross, another seasoned commentator, has voiced his desire to provide commentary for Sting’s final match, which he anticipates will be staged at AEW Revolution. This sentiment mirrors the respect and concern that Schiavone, Ross, and many others in the wrestling community have for Sting’s well-being and legacy.

Debriefing the Event

The events of AEW Dynamite, including Schiavone’s comments, were later discussed on Rock 106.1. During the discussion, Schiavone offered additional insight into the segment, reaffirming his concern for Sting’s well-being and commenting on the risks that the veteran wrestler continues to take in the ring.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
26 seconds ago
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
Professional wrestling star Brian Cage, known for his rigorous performances in the Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Championship and as an AEW star, continues to grapple with a torn lat muscle, an injury he sustained during a match on Dynamite. The injury occurred after a German superplex maneuver executed by Trent Beretta. The
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
7 mins ago
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
8 mins ago
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
3 mins ago
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
3 mins ago
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
5 mins ago
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
Latest Headlines
World News
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
4 seconds
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
27 seconds
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
1 min
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
1 min
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
2 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
2 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
2 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
3 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
3 mins
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
38 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app