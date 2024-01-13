AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake

A storm of physical prowess and high stakes is brewing as Tony Khan, the dynamic owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), unveils the lineup for the soon-to-air episode of AEW Collision. The spectacle is scheduled to broadcast live on TNT on January 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET, and promises to be a thrilling showdown between eminent figures of the wrestling world.

Page vs Drake: A Clash of Titans

Hangman Adam Page, an esteemed star within the AEW fraternity, will make his Collision debut in his home state of Virginia. His opponent for the evening is none other than JD Drake, also respectfully known as the ‘Workhorseman.’ The wrestling community eagerly awaits this face-off, as both competitors are reputed for their relentless determination and unparalleled performance in the ring.

Additional Match: Rhodes vs Mack

Parallel to the Page-Drake showdown, viewers will be treated to another high-octane match featuring Dustin Rhodes and Willie Mack. This match is anticipated to be as electrifying as the main event, with both wrestlers renowned for their unique styles and indomitable spirit.

AEW Collision: Fan Expectations and Coverage

The announcement of this compelling card for AEW Collision has ignited a wave of excitement among fans. Encouraged to share their thoughts and expectations for the card and their most anticipated matches, the wrestling community is buzzing with predictions and hopes. Furthermore, WrestleZone will provide live coverage of the event, ensuring that no fan misses out on this thrilling spectacle. The mention of WBD, presumably Warner Bros. Discovery, underscores a prosperous year for AEW programming on TBS and TNT, indicating a bright future for the wrestling franchise.