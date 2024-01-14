en English
Sports

AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield

In what can only be described as an epic clash for the ages, the AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts event witnessed a riveting Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The contenders, Big Bill & Ricky Starks, faced off against Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a high-octane match that transcended the confines of the ring and spilled into the streets.

The Battle in the Parking Lot

The match commenced in the parking lot with Big Bill hurling Jericho into a truck full of pricey equipment. Unfazed by the chaos, Sammy Guevara took the wheel of a golf cart and steered the brawl onto the streets, much to the shock of bystanders. Big Bill, not one to shy away from using unconventional weapons, wielded bricks with devastating effect, shattering a car window in the process.

A Car, a Suplex, and a Surprised Owner

Undeterred by the onslaught, Guevara and Jericho retaliated by suplexing Bill onto the car he had just vandalized. The car, as it turned out, belonged to none other than Rhett Titus. Titus, confronted the wrestlers only to be met with a swift Judas Effect from Jericho.

Back to the Arena

The fight veered back towards the arena, with Jericho dragging Starks through the back hallways. The event was narrated by the dynamic duo of Tony Schiavone and Kevin Kelly, with Nigel McGuinness also lending his voice. Dasha Fuentes held the role of ring announcer, adding her unique flair to the proceedings.

Post the event, Wade Keller is set to host a live podcast with guest co-host Javier Machado, where they will dissect the exciting show with live callers and emails.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

