AEW Collision Pre-Revolution Episode: Hits and Misses as Revolution Approaches

This week's AEW Collision found itself in a peculiar spot, serving as the final stop before the highly anticipated AEW Revolution. With the spotlight firmly on Revolution and the end of Sting's illustrious career, Collision strived to maintain momentum, albeit with mixed results. The episode offered a blend of solid wrestling and storyline advancements, though it couldn't escape the shadow of the upcoming pay-per-view.

Building Tension, Lacking Spark

Highlights included standout performances from Wardlow and engaging promo segments, notably Swerve Strickland's heated exchange with Hangman Adam Page. Despite these moments, the episode struggled with a lackluster crowd and segments that failed to captivate fully. Matches like Penta El Zero Miedo's victory in a scramble match qualifier showcased the talent's skills but were overshadowed by the anticipation for Revolution's marquee matches.

A Mixed Bag of Action

On one hand, Buddy Matthews' bout against Mark Briscoe and Dante Martin's qualifier win injected energy into the show. On the other, the overall pacing suffered, with some segments feeling disconnected from the larger narrative. The women's division saw Mariah May triumphing over Angelica Risk, setting the stage for Toni Storm's post-match appearance, hinting at future rivalries. Yet, these moments felt like mere placeholders ahead of Revolution's more significant battles.

Looking Ahead with Cautious Optimism

As AEW Collision wraps up its pre-Revolution episode, the focus shifts to the pay-per-view, where longstanding feuds will culminate, and new chapters will begin. The episode served its purpose of keeping the wheels turning but fell short of elevating the excitement to the next level. Fans remain hopeful that the fallout from Revolution will reinvigorate the weekly shows with fresh storylines and invigorated rivalries. For now, Collision remains a solid, if not spectacular, entry in AEW's catalog.