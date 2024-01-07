AEW Collision in Charlotte: A Night of Iconic Matches and Rising Stars

It was a night of high-octane professional wrestling action at the AEW Collision event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The energy was palpable as fans filled the arena, eager to witness a spectacle of power, grit, and determination.

Eddie Kingston Defends Continental Crown Title

In the evening’s main event, Eddie Kingston defended his Continental Crown title against Trent Beretta. Beretta, who had previously earned his title shot by winning a four-way match on AEW Dynamite, put up a valiant fight. Their match was a gritty and bloody encounter, a testament to the passion and tenacity of both wrestlers. Despite Beretta’s commendable effort, Kingston reigned victorious, retaining his title after a hard-fought battle.

FTR vs The House of Black

The tag team FTR was also in action, facing the formidable House of Black. This bout was a continuation of a simmering feud, one that has captivated audiences throughout 2023 and now into 2024, showcasing the prowess and dynamism of tag team wrestling.

Sting’s Final Charlotte Match

One of the most poignant moments of the evening came as Sting, well into the twilight of his illustrious career, teamed up with Darby Allin for what was billed as his final match in Charlotte. The pair squared off against The Workhorsemen in a match that perfectly showcased Sting’s enduring capabilities. Fans watched in awe as the wrestling legend seized victory one last time on his home turf, ahead of his planned retirement at AEW Revolution in March.

Hook Eyes AEW World Title

The night wasn’t without its share of intrigue, as Hook expressed his ambitions to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title. This move represents a significant step up for the rising star, hinting at tantalizing future storylines.

The Undisputed Kingdom Gains Momentum

The Undisputed Kingdom’s Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Roderick Strong, also had a strong showing in a Proving Ground Match against Komander and Bryan Keith. This victory marked a gain in momentum for the team in the tag division, signifying their intention to rise to the top of AEW’s tag team ranks.

As the first Collision of 2024, this event set the tone for the year. Devoid of pre-show promos, the audience was instead treated to a musical introduction from none other than Sir Elton John, adding a touch of star-studded glamour to the proceedings. The night was a testament to AEW’s commitment to delivering top-tier wrestling action, with each match telling a unique story of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will.

