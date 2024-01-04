AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match

The stage is set for a showdown in the wrestling world as AEW (All Elite Wrestling) prepares for an exhilarating tag team match this weekend. The House of Black, featuring Malakai Black and Brody King, is set to face their opponents, FTR, in a match that has fans on the edge of their seats.

AEW Collision: A Much-Anticipated Showdown

On the January 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite, a video package aired featuring the House of Black, where Malakai Black declared their lack of fear towards their opponents, FTR. This declaration has set the tone for the upcoming match, which promises to be a key highlight of the card for the January 6th episode of AEW Collision.

The match, set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the first time this feud will be settled in the ring. The House of Black, having offered FTR a spot in their family, was met with rejection as FTR contentedly maintained their independence. This added a layer of intrigue to the already anticipated match.

AEW Worlds End: A Game Changer

While the previous week’s event, AEW Worlds End, impacted the schedule, the upcoming AEW Collision promises to deliver an impressive show to its audience. Despite the delay, fans can expect a first-rate performance from both teams. The outcome of this match could potentially continue the feud, with the House of Black expected to win.

Upcoming Highlights

Aside from the tag team match, the House of Black made two significant proclamations during AEW Collision. They declared that Malakai Black and Brody King are aiming for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, and Julia Hart is pursuing the TBS Women’s Championship. Julia Hart, who defeated Willow Nightingale in a TBS Women’s Championship eliminator bout, will face current title-holder Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear 2023. As the event approaches, viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and are invited to share their thoughts on the card for the episode.