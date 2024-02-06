AEW Collision Experiences Modest Viewership Increase Despite Lack of Competition

In the world of professional wrestling, the numbers game is as much a part of the competition as the in-ring action. The recent viewership statistics for the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Collision television show is a testament to this. Despite having an unopposed time slot on Saturday, the show garnered a viewership of 404,000 on TNT, a modest increase from the prior week's 300,000 viewers.

Viewership Stats: A Mixed Bag

The slight uptick in viewership is a positive sign, but the numbers are still considered disappointing. The show managed to score a 0.12 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, an improvement from the previous week's episode that coincided with the WWE Royal Rumble event and scored a 0.06 rating. However, the absence of competition from football or WWE during the airing makes this figure less impressive.

The Impact of Star Power

The program was highlighted by a match between Bryan Danielson and Hechicero, delivering an impressive bout that showcased the athletic prowess and storytelling potential of both performers. Yet, the lack of mainstream recognition for Hechicero is believed to have contributed to the lower-than-expected viewership. The wrestler has only recently started gaining mentions on AEW television, and it's understood that most viewers were unfamiliar with him.

Comparative Performance

In comparison, the AEW Rampage viewership on February 2 was down, with 314,000 viewers tuning in, a decrease from the previous week's 382,000 viewers. The 18 to 49 demographic rating also decreased from 0.13 to 0.10. These figures underscore the fluctuating viewership trends in professional wrestling, highlighting the constant competition between wrestling shows.

In conclusion, while AEW Collision's viewership has seen a modest increase, the numbers still fall short of expectations. The world of professional wrestling thrives on competition, not just in the ring, but in the battle for viewership numbers. As AEW continues to establish its presence, it will need to focus on building stars with mainstream recognition to attract and retain viewers.