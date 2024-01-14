AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons

AEW Collision, the company’s second primary program, set the wrestling world abuzz with an eventful lineup that included other wrestling shows like TNA’s Hard to Kill PPV and NJPW’s Battle in the Valley. The event, held at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, started at 8 pm ET on TNT and was a spectacle of thrilling matches, storyline developments, and title showdowns.

Star-studded Match Lineup

Among the standout matches of the night were Darby Allin vs Roderick Strong, Andrade El Idolo vs Bryan Danielson, and FTR vs Bullet Club Gold. The evening also featured a riveting trios match where FTR and Daniel Garcia teamed up to face the House of Black. Garcia, embroiled in a feud with Brody King, was at the center of the action, as King sought to settle scores from the Continental Classic.

Women’s Roster Expansion

Notably, the evening marked Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW in-ring debut against Red Velvet, signaling a noteworthy expansion of the women’s roster. This move is a testament to AEW’s commitment to elevating the status of women’s wrestling within the industry.

‘Cope Open’ Returns

The event also saw the return of Adam Copeland’s Open Challenge, also known as ‘Cope Open.’ This sparked widespread curiosity about which young roster member would rise to the challenge. As it turned out, Lee Moriarty accepted the invitation, putting up a valiant fight against Copeland but ultimately succumbing to a submission defeat. Despite the loss, the match served as a showcase for Moriarty’s talent and resilience, further solidifying his place in the wrestling world.

The event not only provided a thrilling spectacle for wrestling fans but also kept the competitive spirit alive in the wrestling world. With exciting matches and fresh talent stepping into the limelight, AEW Collision continues to set the bar high for wrestling entertainment.