en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons

AEW Collision, the company’s second primary program, set the wrestling world abuzz with an eventful lineup that included other wrestling shows like TNA’s Hard to Kill PPV and NJPW’s Battle in the Valley. The event, held at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, started at 8 pm ET on TNT and was a spectacle of thrilling matches, storyline developments, and title showdowns.

Star-studded Match Lineup

Among the standout matches of the night were Darby Allin vs Roderick Strong, Andrade El Idolo vs Bryan Danielson, and FTR vs Bullet Club Gold. The evening also featured a riveting trios match where FTR and Daniel Garcia teamed up to face the House of Black. Garcia, embroiled in a feud with Brody King, was at the center of the action, as King sought to settle scores from the Continental Classic.

Women’s Roster Expansion

Notably, the evening marked Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW in-ring debut against Red Velvet, signaling a noteworthy expansion of the women’s roster. This move is a testament to AEW’s commitment to elevating the status of women’s wrestling within the industry.

‘Cope Open’ Returns

The event also saw the return of Adam Copeland’s Open Challenge, also known as ‘Cope Open.’ This sparked widespread curiosity about which young roster member would rise to the challenge. As it turned out, Lee Moriarty accepted the invitation, putting up a valiant fight against Copeland but ultimately succumbing to a submission defeat. Despite the loss, the match served as a showcase for Moriarty’s talent and resilience, further solidifying his place in the wrestling world.

The event not only provided a thrilling spectacle for wrestling fans but also kept the competitive spirit alive in the wrestling world. With exciting matches and fresh talent stepping into the limelight, AEW Collision continues to set the bar high for wrestling entertainment.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
In a thrilling Champions Cup clash, Munster’s Simon Zebo showcased his formidable skills by scoring his 35th European try, a feat that has sparked discussions about a possible return to the Ireland national rugby team. The exciting match against Toulon saw Munster initially trailing behind, thanks to a spectacular run by Toulon’s Jiuta Wainiqolo, who
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
3 mins ago
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
Griffin Ness Leads UND to Early Lead in Series Finale Against Omaha
3 mins ago
Griffin Ness Leads UND to Early Lead in Series Finale Against Omaha
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
2 mins ago
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
2 mins ago
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
3 mins ago
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
Latest Headlines
World News
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
1 min
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
2 mins
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
2 mins
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
2 mins
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
2 mins
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
3 mins
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
3 mins
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
3 mins
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
3 mins
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app