AEW All Out 2023: Powerhouse Hobbs vs Miro, a Match to Remember

In a colossal display of wrestling prowess at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event, professional wrestlers Powerhouse Hobbs and Miro locked horns in a match that has since been crowned as the best big-man duel in AEW history. The audience, swept off their feet by the physical intensity of the bout, chanted 'meat' and 'meat forever', echoing the indomitable spirit of the athletes in the ring.

Match Highlights: Battle on the Mat

The face-off between Powerhouse Hobbs and Miro was the fourth on the All Out card, following the successful defense of the AEW TNT Championship by Luchasaurus against Darby Allin. The battle between the two heavyweights lasted for over 15 minutes, with both competitors showcasing their strength and skill to the fullest. The match concluded with Miro forcing Hobbs to submit to his signature 'Game Over' submission move, marking a significant victory for Miro.

Post-Match Drama: An Unexpected Debut

The tension between Hobbs and Miro didn't dissipate with the final bell. In an unexpected turn of events, Hobbs attacked Miro post-match, which led to the debut of Miro's partner, CJ Perry, better known as Lana in WWE. Perry made her presence felt by striking Hobbs with a steel chair, adding a new twist to an already thrilling narrative.

The Aftermath: A Commemorative T-Shirt

AEW seized the opportunity to capitalize on the popularity of the match, releasing a commemorative t-shirt with the slogan 'MEAT'. The t-shirt, titled 'Hobbs vs Miro -- Battle of the Meats 2023', is available on their online store and serves as a testament to the unforgettable clash between the two athletes.

In a post-match interview with Adrian Hernandez, Hobbs reflected on his experience, crediting the energy of the fans for making the match truly remarkable. Despite his defeat, Hobbs described the match as an 'awesome' experience, solidifying the event's place in AEW's illustrious history.