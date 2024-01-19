AETF Annual Meeting Sets Forward Path for Taekwon-Do in Europe

From January 12 to 14, 2024, the quaint town of Albir in Spain played host to the Annual Meeting of the All Europe Taekwon-Do Federation (AETF) Board of Directors. The event, marking its second consecutive year in Spain, ran alongside the second edition of the Stage & New Elite Competition, an initiative of the Spanish Federation of Taekwon-Do (FEST), garnering widespread acclaim.

The AETF Annual Meeting

Attending the event were AETF President Master Leo Orso Duek, Vice-President Master Virginia Dionisi, and Secretary General Sabum Yavor Tasev. The meeting centered on the federation's activities and financial matters post-2023, laying down development goals for 2024, and strengthening the unity for the future of AETF.

Stage & New Elite Competition

Running parallel to the Board meeting was the Stage & New Elite Competition. The event served to showcase the dedication and commitment of its organizers, culminating in a celebratory recognition of their efforts. This competition, a brainchild of FEST, further solidified Spain's role in the continuing growth and popularity of Taekwon-Do.

Examination in Andorra

Following the board meeting, on January 15, an examination session was conducted at the Serradels Sports Club in Andorra. Led by Master Oros Duek, Taekwon-Do students were rigorously tested across various disciplines including forms, movements, sparring, and breaking, along with an oral exam. The session marked personal advancements for third dan holders Rodrigo Garcia and Alejandro Adanti, and underscored the ongoing development of Taekwon-Do in Andorra.

The events in Albir and Andorra, collectively, underscore the flourishing state of Taekwon-Do in the region. They shed light on the commitment of the AETF, FEST, and individuals like Masters Duek, Dionisi, and Tasev, who are tirelessly propelling the sport forward. The success of the Board meeting, the Stage & New Elite Competition, and the examination session in Andorra, serve as a testament to the enduring appeal and growth of Taekwon-Do in Europe.