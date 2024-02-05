Advocates Push for Tacoma's First Permanent Disc Golf Course

In the heartland of Tacoma, Washington, a fervent wave of advocacy for disc golf is taking shape. Led by a collective of high school students and ardent disc golf aficionados, the drive concentrates on the establishment of the city's first permanent disc golf course at Swan Creek Park. The Parkland Disc Golf Association and the Pierce County Disc Golf Association are in the vanguard of this movement, championing the sport's manifold benefits.

Advocacy and the Appeal of Disc Golf

The associations are touting disc golf's affordability, its social aspect, and its health benefits as compelling reasons for the establishment of a permanent course. Josh Larson, a central figure in this advocacy, has been tirelessly organizing tournaments and pop-up events to drum up support for the proposed course. A disabled Army veteran, Larson underscores the sport's accessibility and its potential as a therapeutic activity for individuals with disabilities.

Proposed Course and Ongoing Negotiations

The associations have opened dialogue channels with Metro Parks Tacoma, seeking approval for their plan. The proposal outlines an 18-hole course, including detailed cost assessments for baskets, tee pads, and signs. The associations have expressed their willingness to assist with fundraising efforts and maintenance duties. However, the agency is yet to give its nod, emphasizing the need for comprehensive community outreach and research before any definitive decisions are taken.

Community Response and Future Prospects

While Metro Parks acknowledges the rising popularity of disc golf, it points out that the sport was not flagged as a priority in the last community survey. The ongoing discussions surrounding the establishment of the disc golf course continue to unfold, with a definitive decision still pending. The determination of these advocates, coupled with the undeniable benefits of the sport, suggests that the disc golf landscape in Tacoma may soon undergo a significant transformation.