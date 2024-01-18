Adrien Broner Challenges Devin Haney for Title Fight Amid Comeback Hopes

Former four-division world champion boxer Adrien Broner has set his sights on a comeback, targeting a title fight against current WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney. Broner's record stands at 35-4-1, with 24 knockouts to his name. After emerging victorious in his last two bouts, he's now chomping at the bit to test his mettle against a top-tier adversary.

Devin Haney's Camp Responds

Despite Broner's eagerness to step into the ring, Bill Haney, Devin's father and trainer, has been less than enthusiastic about the prospect. He quipped that Broner is more likely to provide commentary on Haney's fights than to compete against him. Bill's confidence in his son's superiority has been unwavering, dismissing Broner's chances outright.

Broner's Trainer Fires Back

In response to the dismissive remarks, Kevin Cunningham, Broner's trainer, has come out swinging. He lambasted Bill Haney's comments, calling for a contract to be sent to make the fight a reality. The back-and-forth between the camps has heated up the anticipation for a potential showdown.

Complications Arise

While the verbal sparring continues, a potential complicating factor has emerged. There's interest from Saudi Arabia in staging a fight between Haney and Gervonta Davis, promising a substantial payday for both fighters. Additionally, Haney has a mandated defense against Sandor Martin. He must either fulfill this obligation or choose to vacate his title.

Adding to the mix, Broner's career has seen a decline, with his inactivity and absence of recent significant victories leading to dwindling interest from top promoters. As he approaches 35 years old, the pressure is on for Broner to revitalize his career and reach peak fitness. The boxing world watches with bated breath to see if Broner can defy the odds and secure a coveted title fight against Haney.