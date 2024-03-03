Adrian Meronk Faces $240K Loss Due to Slow-Play Penalty at LIV Golf Jeddah 2024

At the LIV Golf event in Jeddah, Adrian Meronk learned the hard way how seriously the league takes slow play, resulting in a significant financial hit. Unlike the PGA Tour, which last penalized a player for slow play in an individual tournament in 1995, LIV Golf's stance on the issue is markedly stricter, showcasing a commitment to maintaining pace of play. This decision not only affected Meronk's standings but also his earnings, highlighting the league's no-tolerance policy on slow play.

Strict Enforcement on Slow Play

During the $25 million 54-hole event at the Royal Greens Country Club, Meronk, along with Jon Rahm and Kevin Na, was warned about their pace. Eventually, Meronk exceeded the two-minute mark on his second shot at the 18th hole, resulting in a one-shot penalty that turned his birdie into a par. This penalty, the second of its kind in LIV Golf's history, underscores the league's commitment to addressing what many consider a major issue in golf.

Contrasting Approaches to Player Conduct

While LIV Golf proves stringent on slow play, its approach to player conduct appears more lenient. An incident involving Jon Rahm cursing after a missed shot, which required a TV commentator apology, did not result in any disciplinary action, highlighting a disparity in how different aspects of player behavior are managed within the league.

Ripple Effects and Reactions

The penalty had significant repercussions for Meronk, affecting both his standings and earnings. Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann's victory at the event marked his second LIV win in the 2024 season, positioning him as a formidable contender for the upcoming Masters. On the other end, Anthony Kim's return to competitive golf after a 12-year hiatus ended with a 15-over performance, illustrating the diverse range of outcomes and stories emerging from the tournament.

The incident with Meronk at the LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 event serves as a stark reminder of the league's strict regulations on pace of play. It also opens up discussions on the consistency of rule enforcement across different areas of player behavior. As LIV Golf continues to establish its identity and policies, the golf world watches closely to see how these decisions will shape the future of the sport.