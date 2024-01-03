Adrian Mannarino’s Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup

In an unprecedented incident, French tennis player Adrian Mannarino struck his forehead with the butt of his racquet during the United Cup match against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, leading to a minor injury. The event, which occurred in the midst of the second game where Sonego was leading 30-0, brought about a medical intervention and triggered a medical timeout for the French team.

Controversy Surrounds the Medical Timeout

The decision to call a medical timeout stirred controversy, with Australian tennis icon Wally Masur questioning the validity of such a measure in cases of self-inflicted injuries. He criticized the length of the medical treatment, arguing that a simple band-aid would have sufficed, and implying that the trainers’ response was excessively dramatic for a minor injury.

Impact on the Game’s Momentum

Former Australian professional tennis player Mark Philippoussis echoed Masur’s sentiments, highlighting the potential disruption of the game’s momentum due to the incident. The timing of the injury, right when Sonego had gained a slight edge in the game, did not go unnoticed.

Mannarino Leads France to Victory

Despite the unusual interruption, Mannarino emerged victorious in straight sets against Sonego, aiding France in securing a 2-0 lead against Italy. Caroline Garcia also triumphed in the women’s singles, strengthening France’s position. France’s next challenge lies in the quarterfinals against Norway, while other teams continue battling for the remaining spots.