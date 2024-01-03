Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough

On the evening of December 27, the Middlesbrough community suffered a tragic loss. Adrian Blackmore, a cherished member known for his vibrant spirit and commitment to grassroots football, succumbed to a heart attack while in the midst of a football game. At the age of 54, he was not only a devoted partner and father but also a beloved friend and active community member.

Legacy of Love and Resilience

Adrian’s resilience was notable throughout his life. Despite grappling with a speech impediment and learning disabilities, he never allowed these challenges to dampen his enthusiasm for two of his greatest passions: music and football. His fervor for the band Queen was well-known and his karaoke performances were a source of joy for many, showcasing his ability to turn any situation into a celebration.

Contributions to Middlesbrough Football and the Community

As a devoted supporter of grassroots football, Adrian’s contributions were not limited to the pitch. His involvement with the Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation was profound, where he participated and volunteered in programs aimed at helping individuals battling mental illness and other health issues. His efforts were not only recognized, but also deeply appreciated by the community.

A Life of Service and Achievements

Throughout his life, Adrian wore many hats, each of them reflecting his deep-rooted commitment to service and his determination to overcome adversity. In 1998, he participated in the Special Olympics and won a bronze medal, a testament to his athletic prowess and tenacity. His daughter, Lauren Mahoney, paid tribute to his inclusive nature and sense of humor, emphasizing the indelible mark he left on everyone who met him.

The Middlesbrough community and Adrian’s family are coming together to honor his memory and arrange his funeral on January 19. A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial support to his partner Tracy Goodhall and daughters Nicola and Lauren during this difficult time. Adrian’s legacy—as a loving father, partner, friend, and inspirational community member—will continue to shine brightly, offering a beacon of hope and strength to those he left behind.