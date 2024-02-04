Adonis Medina Signs Minor League Deal with Washington Nationals

Adonis Medina, a right-handed pitcher who first made his mark in the Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Philadelphia Phillies, has inked a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals. Medina, who had once graced the list of top-100 prospects, made his MLB debut in 2020, posting a commendable 3.86 ERA across five appearances. However, the subsequent year saw him wrestling with a 5.05 ERA at the Triple-A level, leading to his waiver by the Phillies.

Medina's Journey in the MLB

Post Phillies, Medina had brief associations with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets. While his stint with the Mets witnessed a transition to a relief role, it failed to mirror a significant improvement in his performance at the Triple-A level. His tenure in the majors was marked by a rather disappointing 6.08 ERA over a span of 23 2/3 innings.

Medina's Struggles and Comeback

Following his MLB journey, Medina found himself associated with the Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization. However, his struggle continued as he posted a 6.05 ERA as a starter. His release in July led him to the Dominican Winter League, where he was finally able to find his footing, delivering a 2.93 ERA over 15 1/3 innings.

Medina's Return to Affiliated Baseball

With his recent signing with the Washington Nationals, Medina is all set to return to affiliated baseball. He will be seen attending the Nationals' spring training camp, working towards securing a spot in the bullpen alongside other Nationals pitchers and veteran non-roster invitees. The Nationals, on their part, will be looking to help Medina rediscover his once promising form and potential as a pitcher.