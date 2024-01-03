en English
Rwanda

Adolphe Hakizimana Joins AS Kigali: A Strategic Move Amidst Club’s Struggle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Adolphe Hakizimana Joins AS Kigali: A Strategic Move Amidst Club’s Struggle

Breaking through the barriers of the sports world, 23-year-old goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana has inked a new deal with AS Kigali, turning the page on his four-year tenure with Rayon Sports. The much-anticipated move was completed on the last day of 2023, setting the stage for Hakizimana’s pursuit of more playing time in the new year.

A Strategic Decision

With the injury of Yves Kimenyi, AS Kigali found themselves in need of a reliable custodian between the sticks. Seeing an opportunity, Hakizimana seized the moment, stepping into the void left by Kimenyi. This move is viewed as a strategic decision, not just for AS Kigali to bolster their defenses, but also for Hakizimana to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper and increase his chances of earning a national team call-up.

A Guiding Hand for AS Kigali

AS Kigali, a club supported by the City of Kigali, is currently experiencing a rough patch. Fifteen games into the season and they find themselves in the relegation zone. However, this is a club with a history of success, boasting three Rwandan Cup trophies and two Super Cups. The hope is that Hakizimana’s addition will help turn the tide and lift the club from its current predicament.

A Beacon of Hope

Despite the club’s current standing, there is a ray of hope. Former president Fabrice Shema has pledged to provide financial and administrative support, a commitment that could be a game-changer for AS Kigali. With Hakizimana’s arrival and Shema’s backing, the club’s prospects seem to be on an upward trajectory, adding an exciting dimension to the unfolding sports narrative.

Rwanda Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

