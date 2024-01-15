Adobe Women's FA Cup: Fifth Round Draw Announced

In an engaging event aired live on BBC Radio 5Live's Monday Night Club, the draw for the fifth round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup was conducted. The event, presented by Mark Chapman, saw the participation of notable football personalities - former Women's FA Cup champion and England defender Abbie McManus, and ex-Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given. The fifth round matches are slated for the weekend of February 10 and 11, 2024.

Key Matchups Announced

Chelsea, the reigning champions and Women's Super League champions, have been drawn for a home tie against Crystal Palace. The Chelsea team began their FA Cup campaign at the fourth-round stage, needing extra time against West Ham United to secure their progression.

Another enticing matchup is set between Tottenham Hotspur and Charlton Athletic. Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the fifth round after a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Sheffield United, with Rosella Ayane scoring a game-winning late goal.

Anticipated Clash of Titans

In a draw that has everyone on the edge of their seats, Manchester City is set to face Arsenal. Both teams are currently neck and neck in the Barclays Women's Super League standings, promising an electrifying showdown. Manchester City, with a dominant 4-0 win over Durham, booked their place in the fifth round and will be looking to add to their tally of three FA Cup wins.

Financial Rewards in Sight

With the stakes high and the competition fierce, the teams are not only vying for the trophy but also for substantial financial rewards. The winners of this stage will pocket £80,000 while the teams that do not advance will still earn £20,000 from the competition's prize fund.