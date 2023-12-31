en English
Local News

Adjarhor Obaro: The ‘World Wrapper Man’ Who Runs for Culture

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:46 am EST
Adjarhor Obaro: The ‘World Wrapper Man’ Who Runs for Culture

Today, we take a deep dive into the remarkable life of Adjarhor Obaro, also known as the ‘World Wrapper Man’. This ultra-runner and cultural ambassador from Delta State, Nigeria, has etched his name into the annals of unique adventures and cultural expression.

From Cadet to Ultra-Runner

Obaro’s road to becoming an athlete began at Government College Ughelli, where he was a cadet. The marathon-like activities he experienced there ignited a passion for ultra-running that has persisted since 1985. His running prowess has seen him complete awe-inspiring runs, like the 22-day journey from Lagos to Abuja, and other long-distance runs traversing Nigeria and Europe. Despite a medical condition that threatened his survival, Obaro’s determination has seen him defy odds and persist in adventures that would daunt the average person.

An Unconventional Cultural Ambassador

Obaro’s cultural advocacy took root when he represented his father at an Urhobo event at the University of Benin. He broke with convention and chose to attend the event clad in traditional wrappers, a choice that marked the beginning of his journey as a cultural ambassador. In his quest to promote his culture, Obaro attempted to set a record for the longest wrapper, even seeking recognition from the Guinness World Records. Although he faced roadblocks, such as being excluded from showcasing his wrapper at the COJA GAMES, he remained undaunted.

A Man of Many Talents

Aside from running, Obaro possesses a multitude of talents. He has displayed a keen interest in photography and culinary arts, aspiring to create the world’s largest food library. His life is a testament to the power of determination, cultural pride, and the pursuit of passions, regardless of the obstacles that come one’s way.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

