Adidas Unveils Its Largest Concept Store in Cebu, Emphasizes Inclusivity

In a significant stride towards inclusivity and accessibility in the world of sports retail, adidas unveiled its new concept store on December 15, 2023, at SM City Cebu’s Northwing, Philippines. The store, the largest in Cebu, is marked by an open floor plan, designed to welcome athletes and sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

A Store for All

Characterized by its unique open floor concept, the new adidas store promises to be more than just a retail outlet. The layout encourages interaction and exploration, serving as a testament to the brand’s commitment to inclusivity. The store is equipped with a customized apparel section, and exclusive Cebu shirts, catering to the local community’s diverse needs and preferences.

More Than Just Apparel

While the store offers a broad range of sports apparel, including adidas’ famous running shoes, it aims to be more than just a shopping spot. Anthony Frangos, the general manager of adidas in the Philippines, emphasized that the ‘Home of Sport’ concept is a reflection of adidas’ dedication to providing high-quality sports gear to Filipinos. The store endeavors to serve both hardcore athletes and casual sports enthusiasts, embodying the brand’s commitment to excellence and inclusivity.

The Fourth Feather in the Cap

This store marks the fourth adidas outlet in Cebu, each one a unique testament to the brand’s growing footprint in the region. However, this latest addition stands out due to its customer-centric design and focus on inclusivity, setting a new standard for future retail outlets.