Adidas Sweden’s First Ramadan Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusive Marketing

In a pioneering move, Adidas Sweden has launched its first-ever Ramadan marketing campaign, ‘Från soluppgång till solnedgång’ (from sunrise to sunset). The mastermind behind this campaign is Redwaan Hossain, who has brilliantly encapsulated the spirit of inclusivity and representation that mirrors the diversity of the Swedish consumer base.

Reaching Out to the Muslim Demographic

Sweden is home to a significant Muslim population, accounting for approximately 8% or almost one million of the country’s residents. This community contributes an estimated 1.5 billion SEK to the Swedish economy during Ramadan, highlighting their substantial economic influence. Hossain, a practicing Muslim himself, emphasizes the importance of inclusive marketing that resonates with this demography.

Integrating Fasting with Training

For Hossain, the intersection of spirituality and athleticism is a lived reality. His personal experience of integrating fasting with his training has laid the groundwork for the development of the ‘Från soluppgång till solnedgång’ campaign. This initiative not only reaches out to the Muslim community but also provides insights into the practice of fasting and exercise during Ramadan to a broader audience.

Collaboration and Impact

In collaboration with advertising agency Obeya, the campaign has seen measurable success. It has resulted in a 2% increase in share of Search, sparking conversations about Ramadan within the community. More importantly, it has amplified the dialogue on inclusive marketing and the necessity for brands to reflect the diversity of their consumer base.

Adidas’ Commitment to Inclusivity

Adidas’ dedication to diversity, equality, and inclusivity (DEI) initiatives is evident in its Nordic markets. The focus is on promoting women in leadership, racial equity, allyship, and creating safe spaces for groups from diverse backgrounds. ‘Från soluppgång till solnedgång’ is a testament to Adidas’ ongoing commitment to these initiatives, serving as a beacon of inclusive marketing.