Adidas Halts Sale of German Team Jerseys Over Nazi Symbol Resemblance

Adidas, the German athletic apparel giant, announced a significant decision on Monday, ceasing the online sales of its German national team jerseys displaying the number 44. This move comes after a wave of controversy erupted over the design's unintended resemblance to the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) 'lightning bolts' logo, a symbol banned in Germany. Additionally, the design for jersey number 4 is set for a redesign due to its likeness to a symbol associated with the Nazi Hitler Youth organization.

Controversy Sparks Immediate Action

The controversy began when social media users pointed out that the font design of the number 44 on the German national team jersey bore a striking resemblance to the SS insignia, leading to a swift response from Adidas. Oliver Brüggen, a spokesperson for Adidas, stated to the German news outlet DPA that the similarity was unintentional and actions were taken to halt the personalization of jerseys in their online store. The German Football Federation (DFB) also stopped the delivery of number 44 jerseys from its online shop, highlighting the severity of the issue in a country where the public display of Nazi symbols is not only frowned upon but also subject to criminal prosecution.

Collaborative Efforts to Address the Issue

The DFB, in collaboration with 11Teamsport, the partner involved in the controversial font design, is now working on developing a new font for the number 4, which will require UEFA's approval. This development process has been outlined by DFB press spokesperson Franziska Wülle, who emphasized that no Nazi symbolism was recognized during the initial design phase. It's noteworthy that no Germany player has worn the number 44 jersey and the team's shirts for the 2024 European Championships will be numbered 1-23.

Adidas and DFB's Stance Against Hate

Adidas and the DFB have both expressed their firm opposition to xenophobia, antisemitism, violence, and hatred in any form. Brüggen's statement that the company actively opposes divisive or marginalizing views and that such attempts are not in line with their brand values, underscores the importance of vigilance in design and branding to prevent unintended associations. This incident serves as a reminder of the deep historical sensitivities in Germany and the ongoing efforts to reconcile with its past.