Adidas Bans '44' on German Kits over Nazi Symbolism Concerns Amidst New Kit Controversy

Adidas has taken a firm stance against the use of the number 44 on German football kits, following a wave of criticism highlighting the number's resemblance to Nazi SS symbols. This decision comes as part of a broader controversy surrounding the newly released German football kits, which have also been criticized for their unconventional pink away colors. The issue was first brought into the spotlight by historian Michael König, who deemed the design of the kits "very questionable," spotlighting the inadvertent nod to a dark chapter in history.

Advertisment

Background and Immediate Actions

The controversy erupted when comparisons were made between the stylized '44' on the German team's jersey and the SS rune symbol utilized by Nazi units during World War II. Adidas spokesperson, Oliver Brüggen, was quick to address the issue, stating, "We will block personalization of the jerseys." Brüggen also emphasized Adidas's commitment to fighting xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and hate, denying any intentional resemblance to Nazi symbols. Despite these assurances, the incident has sparked a broader debate over the appropriateness of the kit's design and color choices, including the decision to use bright pink for the away kit for the first time in history.

Wider Implications and Reactions

Advertisment

The backlash over the number 44 and the kit's colors has had far-reaching implications, including affecting the German Football Association's (DFB) partnership with Adidas. In a move that has stirred up further controversy, the DFB announced a switch to American sportswear giant Nike as the official kit manufacturer starting from 2027, a decision criticized by Economy Minister Robert Habeck for lacking "patriotism." This change in partnership marks a significant shift in the longstanding relationship between Adidas and German football, which dates back to the 1950s.

Looking Forward

As Germany prepares to host this year's European Football Championship across ten different cities, the debate over the national team's kit design underscores the complex interplay between sports, national identity, and historical sensitivity. While Adidas and the DFB navigate the fallout of this recent controversy, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of thoughtful design and the potential consequences of overlooking historical context. Supporters argue that the choice of pink represents diversity, while critics see it as a departure from tradition. Regardless of the differing opinions, the controversy illuminates the broader challenges sports organizations face in balancing modernity with respect for the past.