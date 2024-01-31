Adidas and Malbon Golf Release The Crosby Collection, Celebrating Bing Crosby's Golf Legacy

In a fusion of sports and style, Adidas has joined forces with California-based sportswear and lifestyle brand, Malbon Golf, to unveil The Crosby Collection. This limited-edition line of golf apparel, accessories, and footwear is an ode to the legendary Crosby Clambake golf tournament founded by Bing Crosby in 1937. The collaboration is a celebration of golfing elegance, blending functionality and fashion, reflective of Crosby's casual yet sophisticated style.

The Collection: A Nostalgic Tribute

The Crosby Collection, designed for both men and women, includes a variety of items. The lineup features polo shirts, a sports coat, trousers, shorts, a cardigan, an anorak, a golf dress, culottes, a graphic T-shirt, a logo hat, a refreshed Stan Smith sneaker, and an MC87 golf shoe. The collection's release aligns with the history of the tournament, which has since evolved into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Availability and Launch Event

The collection is readily available at adidas.com, malbon.com, and select Adidas and Malbon Golf stores. The launch event, held at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel-By-The-Sea, was graced by a bevy of celebrities and sports figures. Among them were actors Andrew Santino and Taylor Kinney, NFL players Josh Allen and Kyle Allen, rapper Schoolboy Q, and renowned golf coach Ron del Barrio.

Voices Behind the Collaboration

Harry Crosby, Bing Crosby's son, shared his thoughts on his father's legacy, his family's involvement in golf, and the significance of the collaboration. The founders of Malbon Golf, Stephen and Erica Malbon, offered insights into the integration of entertainment with golf and the design influence drawn from archival photos of the original clambakes. Comedian Andrew Santino expressed appreciation for Malbon Golf's inclusive approach and shared his own golfing journey.