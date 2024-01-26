Aden Durde: From Cowboys' Defensive Line Coach to Coveted NFL Defensive Coordinator Candidate

Aden Durde, the defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys, is riding a wave of attention in the NFL. With an impressive track record and a reputation for tactical acumen, Durde has emerged as a much-coveted candidate for defensive coordinator roles across the league. ESPN's Todd Archer has reported that the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons are among the teams that have sought permission to engage Durde in discussions regarding their respective vacancies.
A Possible Shift with Dan Quinn
Adding to the intrigue is the potential for Durde to accompany Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should Quinn secure a head coaching role with another franchise. Durde and Quinn share a significant history, having collaborated for five years in Atlanta. Their professional connection also includes a stint working with new coach Raheem Morris, before both Durde and Morris transitioned to Dallas in 2021.
A Rich Career in NFL
Durde's coaching career in the NFL originated with the Cowboys as a coaching intern from 2014 to 2015. Prior to entering the coaching sphere, the Englishman boasted an impressive playing career as a linebacker in NFL Europe. For six years, he represented the Scottish Claymores and Hamburg Sea Devils. Durde was a member of the Hamburg Sea Devils team that clinched the NFL Europa World Bowl XV Championship in 2007. This marked the last championship before the league dissolved.
From Practice Squads to Coveted Coach
Over the course of his playing career, Durde also had stints on the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs. His journey from practice squads to a sought-after coach in the NFL is a testament to his knowledge, experience, and dedication to the sport. As the NFL's coaching carousel continues to spin, Durde's name is one to watch in the coming weeks.